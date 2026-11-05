UK government considers smart glasses limits over privacy risks
The UK government is considering restrictions on smart glasses because they could be used for sneaky recording, especially of women.
Safeguarding Minister Satvir Kaur says there's a real risk, even though these devices can help people, so she's suggesting sales might be limited "to certain users."
There are also concerns about filming in places like courts and schools, with NHS England and the Department for Education currently looking into wearable technology in certain settings as well.
Politicians debate nonconsensual filming and accessibility
Some politicians want strict rules right away, pointing out that people, often women, are ending up in viral videos without their consent.
At the same time, others highlight how smart glasses can help people with disabilities; one Reform UK MS even used them to give a speech in the Senedd, the Welsh parliament.
The big question: How do we balance privacy with cool new tech that actually helps people?