UK intercepts Russian oil tanker in English Channel
What's the story
British forces have successfully intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the English Channel. The operation, which took place on Sunday morning, was conducted by Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA), according to Britain's Ministry of Defence. This is the first time such an operation has been led by the United Kingdom against vessels associated with Russia's shadow fleet.
Operation details
Operation backed by several aircraft, Royal Navy warships
The six-hour operation was conducted in British territorial waters and was backed by several aircraft from the Maritime Air Group. These included Chinook, Merlin Mk4, and Wildcat helicopters, an RAF P-8 surveillance aircraft, and Royal Navy warships HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury. The tanker has been moved to an anchorage off England's south coast for monitoring during ongoing investigations.
Official response
British PM hails operation as major blow to Russia
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the operation as a major blow to Russia. He said, "This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine that they cannot hide." Starmer also praised the efforts of British armed forces and law enforcement. He said, "I want to pay tribute to all those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."
Defence commendation
Defence secretary calls interception significant step
Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis also praised the operation, calling it a significant step in efforts to weaken Russia's war machine. He said operations like these require "skill, professionalism, and courage." The UK has sanctioned nearly 600 shadow fleet vessels so far as part of its strategy to disrupt funding for Russia's conflict in Ukraine.
Diplomatic tensions
Interception comes amid strained UK-Russia relations
The interception comes amid strained UK-Russia relations over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The UK government continues to work with allies such as France and the United States to target maritime networks supporting Moscow's war effort. The operation was carried out in accordance with both domestic and international law, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence.