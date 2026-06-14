UK intercepts Russian oil tanker in English Channel

Official response

British PM hails operation as major blow to Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the operation as a major blow to Russia. He said, "This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine that they cannot hide." Starmer also praised the efforts of British armed forces and law enforcement. He said, "I want to pay tribute to all those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."