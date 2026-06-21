UK PM Starmer on verge of resigning: Report
What's the story
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly on the verge of resigning, with reports suggesting he could announce his decision as soon as Monday. The Observer newspaper claimed that Starmer would resign and announce a timetable for his departure. However, a government source told Reuters that the prime minister was focused on governing and not on speculation about his future.
Leadership pressure
Leadership under pressure after rival politician's win
Starmer's leadership has been under increasing pressure after rival politician Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday. While Burnham has not directly challenged Starmer, his victory has sparked speculation of a possible succession battle within the Labour Party. The Observer also reported that Starmer felt his position was becoming untenable after consulting with cabinet ministers, advisers, donors, and trade union leaders.
Resignation calls
Over 100 Labor lawmakers call for Starmer's resignation
According to a Reuters tally, over 100 Labour lawmakers have publicly called for Starmer's resignation or a timetable for his departure. Starmer's troubles have been brewing for months due to controversies and policy reversals that have hurt his standing with voters and party members. Last year, his government reversed three major policies within a month under internal party pressure, raising concerns about its direction and stability.
Appointment scrutiny
Controversial ambassadorial appointment adds to Starmer's woes
Earlier this year, questions were raised over Lord Mandelson's appointment as British ambassador to the United States despite reportedly failing vetting procedures. The appointment drew further scrutiny due to concerns surrounding Mandelson's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These controversies contributed to a difficult set of local elections for Labour in May, where it lost ground while Nigel Farage's Reform UK made gains.
Leadership challenge
MP Catherine West threatened to challenge Starmer for leadership
As frustration within Labour grew, MP Catherine West announced she would challenge Starmer for leadership if no one else did. Although she later backed down, calls for the prime minister's resignation continued to grow. The pressure intensified when key cabinet figures resigned in an attempt to trigger a leadership contest. Many in Labour see Burnham as the likely successor if Starmer resigns or is ousted.