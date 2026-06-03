Outrage as police handcuff dying UK student stabbed by Indian 

The tragic case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed in December 2025, has reignited discussions on policing and race in the United Kingdom . The debate reignited after the killer, a Sikh of Indian origin, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years in prison on Monday and following the release of a bodycam video showing police dismissing Nowak when he said that he had been stabbed.

Attacker Attacker cried racism The attacker, Vickrum Digwa, had initially claimed that he was a victim of a racist attack by Nowak. However, this claim was later proven false in court. The police bodycam footage showed Nowak lying on the street saying, "I've been stabbed" and "I can't breathe," to which the police officer replies, "I don't think you have, mate." After Digwa's sentencing, hundreds took to the streets and chanted "I can't breathe" outside the Southampton ​police station.

Court ruling Judge throws out Digwa's claims Judge William Mousley rejected Digwa's claim of racism, stating it was "You are the only person to make that claim and it is completely at odds with his previous character." "You have brought shame on your family, your community and your religion," Mousley said. Speaking outside the court, Nowak's father, Mark, said his son did not die with dignity. "We hold Vickrum Digwa solely and 100% responsible...But Henry should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody."

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Public outcry PM expresses disgust at the video Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his disgust at the video of Nowak's treatment by police officers and called for answers about how racism allegations influenced their decision-making. He said the case raised "serious questions," including how "allegations of racism ⁠informed or fed into the decision-making in that particular case." "It is impossible to watch that footage and not appreciate that those questions absolutely have ​to be answered," he told reporters.

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