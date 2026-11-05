UK probe finds China reliance on minerals, MPs urge fund
World
A UK parliamentary probe just revealed that Britain relies a lot on China for critical minerals (think lithium and rare earths), which are vital for things like defense tech, AI, and renewable energy.
Lawmakers say this dependence is risky and want the government to set up special funding to help mine these minerals elsewhere and broaden supply options.
Government announces £400 million mining plan
To tackle the issue, the government has announced a £400 million plan to boost homegrown mining and recycling by 2035.
The goal: cover more of the U.K.'s mineral needs locally and limit reliance on any one country, like China, to no more than 60%.
The committee also wants more transparency about what's being done so everyone can see real progress.