UK agrees to refuel Saudi jets to counter Houthi attacks
What's the story
The United Kingdom has agreed to provide limited military support to Saudi Arabia in the wake of recent Houthi attacks, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed, saying it includes air-to-air refueling for Saudi planes by the Royal Air Force (RAF). "We have received a request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for military support, and on the advice of the defense secretary and the foreign secretary, last night I agreed to that request for defensive air-to-air refueling," he said.
Escalating conflict
Houthis intensify attacks on Saudi Arabia
The Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes.
The group has also made territorial gains in Yemen, taking control of the strategic port city of Mocha and important Red Sea islands.
These developments give them a better vantage point to monitor shipping traffic through Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key global trade route, through which some 12 percent of world trade normally passes.
Defensive strategy
UK mission to protect Saudi aircraft
The UK mission will focus on protecting Saudi aircraft from drone and missile attacks, rather than launching strikes against the Houthis.
An RAF Voyager will be deployed for several weeks to refuel Saudi jets on "defensive" missions.
This move comes as part of a broader strategy to keep oil supply routes open amid rising global energy prices and inflationary pressures in the UK.
Diplomatic discussions
Burnham to urge Trump for Iran de-escalation
Burnham's decision comes as he prepares for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump.
He plans to urge Trump to de-escalate tensions in Iran, which have been affecting global supply chains and economic stability.
"Dark clouds of global instability are directly affecting people's lives all over the world," Burnham said, highlighting the impact of Middle Eastern turmoil on UK inflation and borrowing costs.
Historical ties
UK's military support to Saudi Arabia
The UK and Saudi Arabia have been close military allies for decades, with London being one of the kingdom's largest arms suppliers.
Earlier this year, the UK had also sent its Sky Sabre air defense system to Saudi Arabia to protect against Iranian missile attacks during the US and Israel's war on Iran.