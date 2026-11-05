UK to ban porn showing violence against women and girls
Starting November 6, the UK will ban certain types of porn that show violence against women and girls.
This includes any explicit content featuring strangulation, suffocation, incest, or adults pretending to be minors under 16.
Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones said, "This government has a commitment to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. For many people, it is still easy to access harmful pornography online. From November 6, it will be illegal to possess or publish pornography showing strangulation or suffocation, sexual activity between certain relatives, or adults roleplaying as children under 16."
Offenders face up to 2 years
Anyone caught breaking the new law could face up to two years in prison, except for possessing or publishing pornography depicting sexual activity involving someone who is, or is pretending to be, under 16, which carries a maximum of three years.
Lawmakers say this move is about protecting women and challenging harmful online content that can shape attitudes in real life.
Baroness Gabby Bertin highlighted how unregulated violent material puts society at risk, so these new rules aim to help foster healthier relationships and safer spaces for everyone.