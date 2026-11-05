UK to ban porn showing violence against women and girls

Starting November 6, the UK will ban certain types of porn that show violence against women and girls.

This includes any explicit content featuring strangulation, suffocation, incest, or adults pretending to be minors under 16.

Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones said, "This government has a commitment to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. For many people, it is still easy to access harmful pornography online. From November 6, it will be illegal to possess or publish pornography showing strangulation or suffocation, sexual activity between certain relatives, or adults roleplaying as children under 16."