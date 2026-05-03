Why UK wants airlines to merge their flights now

The UK government is urging airlines to merge flights and adjust their schedules, in a bid to prevent summer travel disruptions. The move comes as potential jet fuel supply risks loom over the country due to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, particularly in light of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Contingency plans Temporary measures to tackle jet fuel supply issues The Department for Transport (DfT) has issued a series of temporary measures to tackle the ongoing jet fuel supply issues. These measures are aimed at giving airlines the flexibility to merge flights on certain routes with multiple daily services, thereby reducing potential disruptions during the summer holiday period. The DfT stressed that while UK airlines aren't facing supply issues yet, these plans are necessary to prevent last-minute flight cancellations.

Supply assurance Transport Secretary's assurance on monitoring supplies UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander assured that the government is keeping a close watch on jet fuel supplies. She said, "Since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the government has been monitoring jet fuel supplies daily and working with airlines, airports and fuel suppliers to stay ahead of any problems." Alexander also emphasized that there are no immediate supply issues but preparations are being made to ensure long-term certainty for families.

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Passenger protection Benefits of merging flights for passengers The temporary measures are designed to help airlines plan realistically and lock in schedules earlier. This way, passengers are less likely to be affected by short-notice changes at the airport. Instead of last-minute cancellations, these plans would help merge passengers onto similar services, avoid operating flights with low ticket sales, and reduce fuel wastage from near-empty planes.

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