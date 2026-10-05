Ukraine claims it disabled over 51% of Russia's oil refining

Ukraine claims it has knocked out more than 51% of Russia's oil refining capacity with recent targeted strikes on refineries and processing facilities in Moscow, Yaroslavl, and Saratov.

The goal? Disrupt Russia's war funding by hitting its energy infrastructure hard.

Defense Minister Evgeniy Khmara described the attacks as "This is the result of carefully planned, methodical, and systematic work aimed at bleeding the Russian war machine dry and destroying its military-economic potential," aiming to weaken Russia's military and economy.