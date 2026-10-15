Ukraine destroys 6 Su-34 million and ignites Rosneft refinery inside Russia
World
Ukraine just pulled off two big attacks inside Russia: a missile strike destroyed six Russian Su-34 million military aircraft at the Borisoglebsk airfield, and a drone set fire to a key Rosneft oil refinery in Ryazan.
Both moves come as fighting between the two countries keeps ramping up, with each side targeting important military and energy sites.
Ryazan refinery provides 5% refining capacity
The Ryazan refinery is crucial for Moscow's fuel supply (about 5% of Russia's refining capacity comes from there) and it's been hit by drones before.
After these recent attacks, classes at schools and kindergartens in two districts had been canceled because of mass drone attacks.
It's another sign that things remain tense and unpredictable on both sides of the conflict.