Ukraine hits Yandex data centers, disrupting Russian daily services
Ukraine recently hit Yandex data centers, causing major headaches for Russians who rely on the company for everyday things like taxis, payments, and unlocking doors.
With Yandex Pay down, people couldn't access their money: St. Petersburg blogger Irina even shared she was unable to buy food because her funds were stuck.
Taxi drivers in Moscow also struggled to track their earnings as their apps went offline.
Yandex working to restore services
Yandex says it's working hard to get everything back up and running since these services are a big part of daily life.
The attacks are seen as payback after Russia previously targeted Ukrainian data centers.
For now, the Kremlin isn't stepping in to help Yandex but is watching how things unfold.
All this highlights just how intense the digital tug-of-war between Ukraine and Russia has become.