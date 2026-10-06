Ukraine launches around 650 drones in Moscow region, 1 killed
World
Ukraine just carried out one of the largest such attacks on the Russian capital and its surroundings in the past two years, sending around 650 drones targeting the Moscow region early Tuesday.
Russian officials say they shot down 105 drones, but the attack still left a 20-year-old man dead and six others hurt.
Ukraine targets Russian energy sites
This strike is part of Ukraine's push to hit Russian energy sites and disrupt war funding.
According to Ukraine's Defence Ministry, more than half of Russia's oil refining capacity was knocked out after recent hits on refineries in places like Moscow and Yaroslavl.
Russia now says it plans to step up strikes on infrastructure targets, including in Kyiv, as winter approaches.