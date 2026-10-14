Ukraine military drone operations disrupted after SpaceX limits Starlink access
Ukraine's military has hit a snag after SpaceX suddenly put new limits on its Starlink satellite internet, which the military relies on for drone missions.
The surprise restrictions led to dropped connections during operations in Russian-occupied areas, making it tough for Ukrainian forces to coordinate and carry out their plans.
Starlink curbs forced Ukrainian mission cancelations
Ukrainian officials say these sudden Starlink curbs forced them to cancel several missions because they just couldn't stay connected.
Since early 2022, Starlink has been a lifeline for Ukraine's military, especially where regular networks are down.
Now, the hiccup is raising real worries about depending on private tech during wartime, and shows just how crucial reliable satellite internet has become for modern military strategy.