May he perish: Zelenskyy's veiled Putin reference in Christmas message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has seemingly wished death upon his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in his annual Christmas message. In a video message on Christmas Eve, Zelenskyy said, "Today, we all share one dream. And we make one wish - for all of us, 'May he perish,' each of us may think to ourselves," in an apparent veiled reference to Putin.

Here's what Zelenskyy said in his message Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/okj9Yr1bFe — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2025

Plea for peace Zelenskyy's Christmas message calls for peace in Ukraine Zelenskyy's Christmas message came as hostilities between Russia and Ukraine continued, with Moscow's latest missile and drone strikes killing three people in Ukraine. The president said Ukrainians ask God for "something greater," adding, "We ask for peace for Ukraine. We fight for it. And we pray for it, and we deserve it." He wished that every Ukrainian family could "live in harmony," and "every Ukrainian child may rejoice in a gift, smile, and preserve...childlike faith in goodness and in miracles."

Accusations Zelenskyy accuses Russia of massive shelling In his Christmas address, Zelenskyy also accused Russia of massive shelling, ballistic missiles, and Kinzhal missile strikes on Ukraine. He said, "On the eve of Christmas, the Russians once again showed who they truly are." The president also revealed details of a new US-led peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war that has been ongoing since February 2022.

Peace proposal Zelenskyy proposes troop withdrawal for peace Zelenskyy also proposed to withdraw troops from Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland as part of the peace plan. However, he said this would only be possible if Moscow also removes forces and the area becomes a demilitarized zone monitored by international forces. The proposal, however, marks a potential compromise on the Donbas region, which has been a major sticking point in peace negotiations.