Ukraine's 'Sky Map' now guards US base in Saudi

The United States has deployed Ukraine's Sky Map counter-drone system at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia . The move comes after several Iranian drone attacks exposed weaknesses in US air defense systems. The Sky Map is a command-and-control platform that detects, tracks, and coordinates responses to aerial threats. It integrates data from radars, acoustic sensors, and live video feeds into a single dashboard for real-time operational awareness.

Strategic deployment Sky Map's role in countering drone threats Sky Map was developed by Sky Fortress, a Ukrainian firm founded in 2022. The system has been instrumental for Ukrainian forces against large-scale drone assaults, including those using Iranian-designed Shahed drones. Its deployment at Prince Sultan Air Base comes after repeated attacks that caused significant damage to military assets. The base is pivotal for US military operations in the region and has faced persistent drone and missile strikes despite its strategic location deep within Saudi Arabia.

Knowledge transfer Ukrainian training for US military personnel The deployment of Sky Map at Prince Sultan Air Base also involves training US military personnel by Ukrainian officials. This collaboration is a significant example of knowledge transfer from an active conflict zone to a major military power. Ukrainian forces have extensive experience countering drone threats, especially those involving mass-produced systems deployed in large numbers. The training program focuses on using Sky Map to detect incoming threats and coordinate responses with interceptor drones.

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Technology trials Testing of other counter-drone technologies at Prince Sultan Air Base Alongside Sky Map, the US military is also testing other counter-drone technologies at Prince Sultan Air Base. One such system is the Merops interceptor drones from Project Eagle, a US-based company backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. However, early tests have encountered technical challenges. The Pentagon's Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has committed $350 million under Operation Epic Fury to enhance capabilities against drone threats with various technologies including sensors and cameras.

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