Trump claims Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire; Zelenskyy rebuffs
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed United States President Donald Trump's claim of a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia regarding strikes on each other's energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would only consider halting attacks on Russian energy targets if Russia reciprocates and the US guarantees it. "So far, no one has seen any genuine willingness on Russia's part to bring the war to an end," he said.
Ceasefire conditions
Russia must stop attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy said that Russia would have to stop attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure for any peace intentions to be taken seriously.
He emphasized that Ukraine is willing to take de-escalatory steps if the US can ensure Russia's genuine readiness for a long-term commitment to ending hostilities.
This comes after Trump blamed global diesel shortages and high prices on Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries; a claim widely disputed by observers.
Drone incident
NATO fighter jet downs unidentified drone in Lithuania
In a separate development, a NATO fighter jet shot down an unidentified drone in Lithuania.
The drone was reportedly shot down near Pratkunai village in southern Lithuania, near Kaunas, the second-largest city. Its origin is still unknown, but it likely entered from Belarus.
Authorities issued a drone alert earlier in Vilnius and surrounding areas.
Attack aftermath
Russian attack on warehouse kills 3 in Ukraine
Meanwhile, a Russian attack on a farming warehouse in Ukraine's Pryluky town killed three people and injured seven others. The incident took place in the northern Chernihiv region of Ukraine.
Separately, prosecutors in Germany have charged a German-Ukrainian woman for acting on behalf of Russian intelligence.
The accused, Ilona W, is said to have been in contact with an intelligence officer at the Russian embassy in Berlin since at least October 2023.
Fatal incident
UK soldier killed in crash in Ukraine
In another development, a member of the UK armed forces was killed in a crash in Ukraine.
According to The Guardian, the UK's defense ministry confirmed the news, adding that the incident wasn't hostile.
A small number of British personnel are present in Ukraine to provide security to diplomats and support local armed forces.
Legal developments
Zelenskyy dismisses prosecutor general amid bribery scandal
President Zelenskyy has also formally dismissed Ukraine's prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, amid a bribery scandal.
Kravchenko has denied the allegations but resigned on September 7.
He later announced legal action against the head of Ukraine's national anti-corruption bureau for "falsifying official documents."
Investigators say they uncovered a network making payments to protect fraudulent call centers laundering fortunes.