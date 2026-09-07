Ukraine moves to seize water firm co-owned by Russian oligarch

ARMA has been tasked with instructing independent management to take over the running of IDS Ukraine amid legal and bureaucratic hurdles.

The agency's head, Yaroslava Maksymenko, alleged possible money laundering risks under current management, but no official findings have been made.

The family spokesperson said the asset should not be taken away from non-sanctioned shareholders "against whom there are no allegations or concerns," and New World Value Fund Limited had pursued an unfounded claim of unlawful conduct by ARMA's officials.