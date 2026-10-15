Ukraine to hit Russian refineries again, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says
World
Ukraine is gearing up to hit Russian refineries again, President Zelenskyy shared on Wednesday.
This move comes after a U.S.-backed pause, suggested by Donald Trump to help with energy prices before the US midterm elections, didn't lead to any real progress from Russia's side.
Russia attacks Ukraine as Starlink slowed
Even though Ukraine stuck to the cease-fire, Russia launched big attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
At the same time, Ukraine's military faced issues because SpaceX slowed down Starlink internet speeds for them, a move Elon Musk said was related to US government control.
Despite being frustrated with how the US handled things, Zelenskyy says keeping strong ties with the United States still matters for Ukraine right now.