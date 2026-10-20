Ukraine uses winch-equipped drone to airlift injured soldier from battlefield
World
In a world-first, Ukraine used a winch-equipped drone to lift an injured soldier straight off the battlefield.
The dramatic rescue was caught on video by the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, and thankfully, the soldier is now safe and recovering: his injuries are no longer life-threatening.
Ayudag-6 used because rescues too risky
The operation used an Ayudag-6 hexacopter because regular rescues were too risky.
While drones have been everywhere in this war, this is the first time one has actually airlifted someone out.