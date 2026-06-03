Ukraine war costs becoming unaffordable for Russia, Putin told 

Russian officials have warned President Vladimir Putin that the financial burden of the Ukraine war is becoming unsustainable. The country's deficit had reached 5.9 trillion rubles by April, far exceeding the planned 3.8 trillion rubles for the entire year. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov cautioned against further public spending, saying that "a certain restraint" was required in public expenditure. "Reserves are not endless. We need to improve the efficiency of budget expenditures," said Siluanov.

Economic impact Russia slips into stagflation The Russian economy is slipping into stagflation despite a boost from rising oil prices. The government has cut its growth forecast for 2026 to 0.4% from 1.3%. For the first time in three years, the economy contracted in Q1 this year, as the Ukraine war, Western sanctions, and high interest rates took their toll.

Military strain Ukraine strikes deep inside Russia Ukraine has also put a strain on Russian resources. The country has been targeting critical infrastructure deep inside Russia, affecting energy production and transport. Despite these challenges, Putin has not shown any intention of de-escalating the conflict. Instead of cutting military expenditure, he has asked for reductions in other areas of the budget. Putin has ordered that military spending be reduced only as a last resort.

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