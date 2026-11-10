Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls India's Modi before Abu Dhabi peace talks
Ahead of fresh peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy called Prime Minister Modi to discuss the ongoing war and ways to end it.
Negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, and the US are all set to join these rare face-to-face discussions, and national security advisers from Germany, France, and the UK will also take part.
Modi emphasized that India stands for resolving things peacefully through dialogue.
Russia Ukraine US outline peace principles
This is the first time since February that Russia, Ukraine, and the US are meeting together for such talks.
The focus will be on laying out principles for ending the conflict and finding a stable way forward.
India has previously pushed for a ceasefire and stressed protecting its people affected by the war, like sailors stuck in Black Sea trouble spots.