Ukraine drone strikes target warehouses, kill 8 in Russia
What's the story
Ukrainian drone strikes in western Russia have left at least eight dead and over 60 injured, local officials reported. The attacks targeted two major warehouses of Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer. One warehouse was located in Kotovsk, Tambov region, about 360km from the Ukrainian border. The second was in Elektrostal city, around 50km east of Moscow.
Official statement
Zelenskyy confirms attacks on 'logistics facilities'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the warehouses were "significant logistics facilities" used to supply components for drone and navigation equipment production.
He also mentioned that Ukrainian medium-range strikes targeted locations in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea.
The attacks come as part of Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russia's energy and military supply lines, which has been ongoing for five years.
Casualties reported
Russian officials report significant damage, casualties
Russian officials confirmed the attacks caused significant damage and casualties.
Tambov Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov said seven night-shift workers were killed in Kotovsk, while 25 others were injured.
In Elektrostal, at least 24 people were injured in the attack on Wildberries's warehouse.
The Moscow region's Governor Andrei Vorobyov also reported that a kindergarten building was damaged by drone debris in Elektrostal.
Attack impact
Highest death toll from Ukrainian strikes in 3 years
According to Al Jazeera's Dmitry Medvedenko, Saturday's death and injury toll marked the highest from Ukrainian strikes on Russia in three years.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 379 Ukrainian drones across 19 regions, as well as over Crimea and Black Sea territories.
These developments come amid political unrest in Ukraine after President Zelenskyy abruptly fired Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who had been instrumental in expanding Ukraine's drone industry.