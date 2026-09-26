Ukrainian drones hit 27 Russian oil refineries, Putin vows retaliation
Things are heating up between Russia and Ukraine. After Ukrainian drones hit 27 out of Russia's 32 biggest oil refineries, causing about $20 billion in damage, President Putin says he'll strike back.
Even with the economic fallout, President Zelensky isn't backing down, and both sides seem to be digging in as winter approaches.
Ukraine braces for winter energy attacks
Ukraine is now bracing for possible Russian attacks on its own energy systems this winter.
Diplomats are trying to cool things off: President Trump met Zelensky in New York and supported extending a Patriot missile-defense license, though new capabilities will take some time to manufacture.
Meanwhile, at the U.N. General Assembly, leaders talked about a limited ceasefire for grain and energy, but deep distrust between Putin and Zelensky is making any real progress tough.