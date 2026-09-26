Ukrainian drones hit 27 Russian oil refineries, Putin vows retaliation

Ukraine is now bracing for possible Russian attacks on its own energy systems this winter.

Diplomats are trying to cool things off: President Trump met Zelensky in New York and supported extending a Patriot missile-defense license, though new capabilities will take some time to manufacture.

Meanwhile, at the U.N. General Assembly, leaders talked about a limited ceasefire for grain and energy, but deep distrust between Putin and Zelensky is making any real progress tough.