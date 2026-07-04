Ukraine hits Russian oil terminal in Saint Petersburg
What's the story
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted an oil terminal in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday. The incident is part of Ukraine's ongoing campaign against Russian oil infrastructure as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year. Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed that the Kirovsky district on the Baltic Sea was affected and said 72 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia's second-largest city and nearby areas.
Target confirmation
Zelenskyy confirms military target hit
Besides the oil terminal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a military target on the island of Kronstadt was also hit. He described the attack as part of Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" against Russia. The Kirovsky district had been targeted before, in June, ahead of Russia's St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Crisis impact
Attack on Crimean peninsula
The Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been heavily targeted in recent strikes. A Ukrainian attack on Saturday killed one and injured two others, including a 10-year-old child. Local authorities have suspended gasoline sales to civilians due to the fuel crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin has downplayed these attacks as "not critical" and insists the war will continue until his objectives are achieved.
Strategic visit
Putin claims major strategic importance in Donbas
On Friday, Putin visited the Russian military headquarters overseeing the war in Ukraine. He received a report on the capture of Kostyantynivka after weeks of intense street fighting. Putin called it a key step toward capturing Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, major Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk region's "forest belt." He stressed that Kostyantynivka's capture is of "major strategic importance."
Control dispute
Ukraine denies Russian control of Kostyantynivka
However, Ukrainian officials have denied that Russia has taken control of Kostyantynivka. General Staff spokesperson Major Andriy Kovalev accused Moscow of spreading "outright disinformation." The war's impact was also felt in Belgorod, which was left almost completely without power due to overnight attacks. In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, eight people were wounded after a Russian attack hit residential buildings.