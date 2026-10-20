U.N. experts seek independent probe into alleged force by India
U.N. human rights experts are calling out Indian authorities for allegedly using too much force against young people leading peaceful protests in cities like New Delhi.
They are pushing for an independent investigation, saying the government's response has been unusually aggressive over the past three months.
U.N. reports more than 7,000 detained
According to the U.N. group, more than 7,000 students, journalists, and activists were detained, most just for a day, while protesting issues like changes in education and massive voter-roll deletions.
The experts also criticized reports of sexual violence at protests, internet shutdowns, and urged India to respect free speech and assembly.
They want accountability for any human rights violations and better protection for those standing up for their rights.