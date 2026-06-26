Strait of Hormuz evacuation paused after ship hit in Oman

Safety reassessment

IMO pauses evacuation plan temporarily

The IMO had started evacuating 600 ships and around 11,000 mariners trapped due to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. The evacuation was being carried out through Iranian and Omani waters under US supervision. However, following the attack on Ever Lovely, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez decided to pause the evacuation plan temporarily. He said this decision was taken to reconfirm that necessary safety guarantees are still in place "for the ships on our evacuation list and all those in the region."