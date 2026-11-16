U.N. meets in Geneva to debate lethal autonomous weapons rules
The U.N. is meeting in Geneva on November 16 to talk about whether the world needs strict new rules for lethal autonomous weapons (think AI-powered military tech that can act on its own).
But the US Russia, and Israel aren't on board, saying current international laws are enough and formal negotiations aren't needed just yet.
AI weapons use sparks rule calls
AI-driven weapons have already shown up in conflicts like Ukraine and the Middle East, sparking big worries about machines making life-or-death calls without humans involved.
Groups like Human Rights Watch and even the Pope are urging tougher global rules.
Meanwhile, the US prefers flexible guidelines over binding agreements, proposing a five-year mandate for talks toward a non-binding agreement.