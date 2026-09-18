US strikes on Iran likely constitute war crimes: UN report
What's the story
UN human rights experts have found "reasonable grounds" to believe that the United States committed war crimes in two strikes on Iran, killing over 150 civilians. The report was published by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran and submitted to the UN Human Rights Council. The mission investigated two of the deadliest attacks after the US and Israel launched a conflict with Iran on February 28.
Attack details
Minab strike killed at least 156 people
On February 28, Tomahawk missiles hit Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, southern Iran.
The attack killed at least 156 people, including around 120 children. Local authorities confirmed the casualties, and the fact-finding mission found no evidence that the school was used for military purposes.
Despite its proximity to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval complex also attacked that day, experts concluded that the school was the intended target.
Survivors reported two strikes on the school.
Investigation findings
Preliminary inquiry found US forces responsible for Minab attack
The mission cited media reports of a preliminary US military inquiry that found US forces responsible for the Minab attack.
They also noted that only the United States had Tomahawk missiles in this conflict.
Based on these factors, experts concluded there were "reasonable grounds to believe" the US carried out the strike.
However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it would "never target civilian targets."
Additional attacks
Lamerd attack killed at least 21 civilians
In Lamerd, Precision Strike Missiles released tungsten pellets over a sports complex and nearby residential area, killing at least 21 civilians. Again, experts found no evidence of military use at the site.
The mission cited US possession of PrSM missiles as evidence linking this attack to Washington.
However, the US military denied conducting strikes in Lamerd that day and disputed reports identifying the weapon as a PrSM.
Human rights violations
'Crimes against humanity' during Iran's crackdown on protests
The report also highlighted widespread violations during Iran's crackdown on mass protests in December 2025 and January 2026.
Security forces reportedly killed at least 221 children and attacked healthcare facilities. The mission described these actions as "crimes against humanity."
It also documented arbitrary detentions, torture, and expedited executions linked to the protests.
Conclusion
Experts call for independent investigations into alleged violations
The experts called for Iran and the US to stop all violations, compensate victims, and ensure such acts are not repeated.
They also demanded independent investigations into alleged violations by all parties involved in these incidents.
The report comes amid broader concerns over international law violations in conflicts involving powerful states.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that geopolitical divides have created an environment of impunity where powerful countries flout international law.