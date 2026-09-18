US strikes on Iran likely constitute war crimes: UN report

On February 28, Tomahawk missiles hit Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, southern Iran.

The attack killed at least 156 people, including around 120 children. Local authorities confirmed the casualties, and the fact-finding mission found no evidence that the school was used for military purposes.

Despite its proximity to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval complex also attacked that day, experts concluded that the school was the intended target.

Survivors reported two strikes on the school.