U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Islamabad to strengthen ties
World
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres just touched down in Islamabad for an official visit, invited by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
The trip is all about strengthening Pakistan's relationship with the U.N. and tackling key regional and global issues together.
Guterres meets Pakistan leaders, gets briefing
Guterres will meet with President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Muinir.
He'll also stop by the U.N. Military Observer Group headquarters and get briefed on disaster management efforts.
This visit highlights Pakistan's ongoing role in peacekeeping and disaster response.