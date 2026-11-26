The tribunal ruled in favor of one of the dismissed employees, Abu Awad, who was accused of being a "platoon commander" in Hamas's military wing.

The tribunal found UNRWA failed to produce evidence supporting its decision to dismiss Awad and awarded him a year's pay and $5,000 in compensation for "moral damages."

The other employees were also dismissed "in the interests of the agency" and were informed in termination letters that the allegations against them were "very serious and credible."