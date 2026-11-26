UN sacked Palestinian staff over unproven Israeli allegations, tribunal rules
What's the story
A United Nations (UN) tribunal has raised questions over the evidence behind the dismissal of Palestinian aid workers by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The agency had sacked nine employees in January 2024 following Israel's allegations that they were involved in Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023. However, the tribunal found these allegations to be based largely on information from Israel, which it termed "unsupported" and of "limited evidentiary value and reliability."
Compensation awarded
Tribunal rules in favor of 1 employee
The tribunal ruled in favor of one of the dismissed employees, Abu Awad, who was accused of being a "platoon commander" in Hamas's military wing.
The tribunal found UNRWA failed to produce evidence supporting its decision to dismiss Awad and awarded him a year's pay and $5,000 in compensation for "moral damages."
The other employees were also dismissed "in the interests of the agency" and were informed in termination letters that the allegations against them were "very serious and credible."
Investigation flaws
Tribunal questions reliability of evidence presented by Israel
The tribunal noted that an internal UN investigation didn't interview the 19 staff members initially accused by Israel because of "safety and security" concerns.
"The allegations....it seems, are therefore based almost entirely on information in Israel's possession," the tribunal said.
It also questioned the reliability of intercepted phone conversations and messages presented by Israel as evidence.
In one instance, investigators found a case of mistaken identity linked to a cloned SIM card, common in Gaza.
External sources
UNRWA's response to supporting evidence questioned
When asked to provide supporting evidence for the dismissals, UNRWA cited information from external sources, including the Israeli government, a report in The Times of Israel, and a report by pro-Israel pressure group UN Watch.
The tribunal said UNRWA's claim that these cited sources had informed the decision to dismiss the workers was "open to some doubt," noting all supporting documents were produced after the January 26, 2024 decision to dismiss workers.
Funding crisis
Sacking workers produced the worst financial crisis for UNRWA
The dismissals came amid international pressure on UNRWA after Israel alleged Hamas infiltration. This led to temporary funding cuts from several donors, including the United States, resulting in a $450 million shortfall.
Chris Gunness, a former UNRWA spokesperson, slammed the decision as damaging to the agency's credibility and humanitarian operations.
He said, "Sacking the workers without any evidence confirmed their guilt unfairly...produced the worst financial crisis in the agency's history."
ICJ statement
ICJ said Israel has not substantiated its allegations against UNRWA
Israel accused UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas and barred the agency from operating in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.
However, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in October 2025 that "Israel has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of Unrwa's employees are members of Hamas...or other terrorist factions."
The tribunal's decision does not determine if all allegations against UNRWA employees were false or if any links to Hamas exist.