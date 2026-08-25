UN urges India to address extrajudicial killings, torture of Dalits
What's the story
The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has urged India to investigate alleged extrajudicial killings and torture of Dalits and tribal groups. The CERD also noted a rise in law enforcement operations targeting Rohingya, Bengali-speaking Muslims, migrants, and asylum-seekers. It said racial profiling during police stops and identity checks had led to arbitrary arrests and detentions without due process.
Committee's concerns
CERD calls for investigation into allegations
In a statement, the CERD expressed grave concern over large-scale violations by law enforcement officials against ethnic and ethno-religious groups, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, especially Dalits.
"These included racially motivated violence, excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary and prolonged detention without due process, torture, ill-treatment and sexual violence."
It has called on India to investigate these allegations and hold those responsible accountable.
Rising concerns
Racial profiling, hate crimes against Rohingya, Bengali-speaking Muslims
The committee also expressed concerns regarding deportations and forced returns of those who need international protection.
It urged India to "urgently address discrimination, hate speech and hate crimes" against these groups while ensuring their rights are protected.
The CERD, a committee of 18 independent rights experts, reviews the 182 member nations' adherence to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
The convention requires governments to eliminate racial discrimination, segregation practices and ensure equality before the law.
Review meeting
India's mission emphasized pluralism during review
India appeared before the CERD for a review earlier this month, the first such appearance since 2007.
The Indian delegation was led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
During the review, India's mission emphasized its "pluralism; diversity; scale and complexity; constitutional and legal framework and safeguards" in ensuring equality, dignity and opportunity for all Indians.
CERD's opinions and recommendations are non-binding, but they have reputational weight.