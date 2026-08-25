UN urges India to address extrajudicial killings, torture of Dalits

In a statement, the CERD expressed grave concern over large-scale violations by law enforcement officials against ethnic and ethno-religious groups, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, especially Dalits.

"These included racially motivated violence, excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary and prolonged detention without due process, torture, ill-treatment and sexual violence."

It has called on India to investigate these allegations and hold those responsible accountable.