Pro-Putin United Russia party retains majority in national parliament
What's the story
The pro-Putin United Russia party has retained its overwhelming majority in Russia's national parliament, according to near-complete election results. The ruling party secured 57.83% of the votes, a significant increase from 49.8% in the last parliamentary election in 2021. This result gives United Russia control of 355 seats out of 450 in the State Duma, maintaining its constitutional majority.
Parliament composition
Other parties that made it to parliament
The Communist Party, ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), and New People party also made it to the parliament with 13.81%, 8.98%, and 7.96% of votes respectively.
Just Russia was just under the required 5% threshold but had a "big chance" of making it, according to Ella Pamfilova, chair of the Central Electoral Commission.
In Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov was re-elected for a fifth term as leader with nearly 100% support.
Election turnout
Voter turnout was high at 59.3%
Despite a heavy Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow during the last day of voting, voter turnout was high at 59.3%, a record for such elections.
Pamfilova described the vote as "clean," dismissing allegations of widespread rigging by opposition activists in exile.
The anti-war Yabloko party, which supports a ceasefire in Ukraine, failed to win any national seats but appeared to have cleared the 5% barrier in Novgorod's regional parliament with nearly 97% of votes counted.
Opposition control
Election held under tight restrictions on most opposition candidates
The election was held under tight restrictions on most opposition candidates, with most candidates barred from running.
According to the Associated Press, the Kremlin sought to showcase popular support for the war through this carefully orchestrated vote.
A massive state media campaign and tight control over the election process left little doubt that the Kremlin would continue to dominate Russian politics despite rising economic costs and increasing Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside the country.