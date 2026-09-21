Pro-Putin United Russia party retains majority in national parliament

The Communist Party, ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), and New People party also made it to the parliament with 13.81%, 8.98%, and 7.96% of votes respectively.

Just Russia was just under the required 5% threshold but had a "big chance" of making it, according to Ella Pamfilova, chair of the Central Electoral Commission.

In Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov was re-elected for a fifth term as leader with nearly 100% support.