United States and China establish direct AI incident communication channel
World
The US and China just agreed to set up a direct line for dealing with artificial intelligence (AI) incidents.
This move came after President Trump and President Xi met to talk about the risks of advanced AI, showing both sides want to keep things safe as tech competition heats up.
Super intelligence dialogue on human control
This new channel is basically a way for both countries to quickly talk if something goes wrong with AI; think of it as an emergency hotline.
Future meetings will work out exactly how they'll handle any big AI issues.
There's also a "Super Intelligence Dialogue" starting soon, where officials from both countries will discuss how to keep powerful AI under human control, something Xi Jinping says is super important right now.