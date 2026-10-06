University of Toronto launches Presidents's Impact Scholarship program with $100 million
World
The University of Toronto is rolling out a major $100 million scholarship program to bring in top Ph.D. students who want to tackle global challenges.
The Presidents's Impact Scholarship Program, backed by a big anonymous donation matched by the university, will offer each scholar an $80,000 yearly stipend.
At least 12 new scholars are set to start in September 2027.
Interdisciplinary scholars tackle real world problems
This program is all about collaboration: scholars from different fields will work together on big topics like AI in health care and Arctic sovereignty.
With support from faculty across disciplines and partnerships with government and industry, the goal is to help students build skills for solving complex problems that matter in the real world.