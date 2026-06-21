PoK protests enter 19th day amid internet blackout, food blockade

Arrests continue

Over 1,435 people arrested since protests began

The crackdown has intensified against supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which is leading the protest movement. Around 35 more Kashmiris were arrested on Saturday, taking the total number of Kashmiris detained or missing to over 1,435 since the military-led operation began. JAAC leaders have vowed to continue their agitation and refuse to surrender in the face of what they call military aggression by Pakistan.