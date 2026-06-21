PoK protests enter 19th day amid internet blackout, food blockade
What's the story
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is still reeling under unrest as massive anti-government protests entered their 19th day on Saturday, according to CNN-News18. Protesters have pledged to continue their resistance against Pakistani authorities, despite a crackdown. The region has been under a food blockade and internet blackout, with major roads shut off. The restrictions have caused severe disruptions in daily life, leading to shortages of essential supplies and public anger.
Arrests continue
Over 1,435 people arrested since protests began
The crackdown has intensified against supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which is leading the protest movement. Around 35 more Kashmiris were arrested on Saturday, taking the total number of Kashmiris detained or missing to over 1,435 since the military-led operation began. JAAC leaders have vowed to continue their agitation and refuse to surrender in the face of what they call military aggression by Pakistan.
Economic impact
Residents struggling to obtain medicines, food supplies
The ongoing turmoil has brought large parts of PoK to a standstill, triggering severe economic hardship. Laborers, traders, and transport workers have struggled to earn a living since the shutdown began. Banking services, ATMs, and petrol stations have also been affected due to internet disruptions and official restrictions. Residents are struggling to obtain medicines and food supplies as prolonged closures affect supply chains.
Global response
Protests held outside Pakistani consulate in Glasgow
The unrest in PoK has also sparked protests among the Kashmiri diaspora abroad. Demonstrators protested outside the Pakistani Consulate in Glasgow, Scotland, demanding an immediate withdrawal of Pakistani forces from PoK. The Awami Action Committee has warned that it is prepared to adopt alternative forms of resistance if the crackdown intensifies further.