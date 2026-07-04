How Iran preserved Khamenei's body for 125 days before burial

Preservation technique

The refrigeration process

The body was kept in specialized medical refrigeration units that maintained a constant temperature just above freezing. The temperature was kept between 2°C and 4°C (35.6°F to 39.2°F), besides highly regulated humidity levels, to prevent tissue desiccation and cellular decomposition. This rigorous environmental control was also applied to the bodies of Khamenei's family members who were killed in the same incident, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and 14-month-old granddaughter.