How Iran preserved Khamenei's body for 125 days before burial
What's the story
Iran has successfully preserved the body of its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for 125 days before his state funeral. The unusual preservation process involved refrigerated medical cold storage instead of traditional chemical embalming. This method was necessary due to religious prohibitions against chemical embalming in both Sunni and Shia Islamic jurisprudence.
Preservation technique
The refrigeration process
The body was kept in specialized medical refrigeration units that maintained a constant temperature just above freezing. The temperature was kept between 2°C and 4°C (35.6°F to 39.2°F), besides highly regulated humidity levels, to prevent tissue desiccation and cellular decomposition. This rigorous environmental control was also applied to the bodies of Khamenei's family members who were killed in the same incident, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and 14-month-old granddaughter.
Legal provisions
Shia jurisprudence
Shia jurisprudence allows for a delay in burial under extraordinary state-level emergencies, such as active warfare or security threats. This provision was invoked to justify the four-month delay in Khamenei's burial. The regime's senior clerical structure easily facilitated the religious waiver needed to postpone ritual washing and shrouding until official public ceremonies could begin.
Security risks
Security concerns
The decision to keep Khamenei's body in cold storage was also influenced by security concerns. The initial airstrikes severely damaged his compound in Tehran, making a public funeral during ongoing hostilities a security risk. Past disasters, such as the overwhelming crowd during Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's funeral in 1989 and the crowd crush at General Qasem Soleimani's funeral in 2020, further informed this decision.
Viewing arrangements
Public viewing ceremonies
During the public viewing ceremonies, Khamenei's body is presented in a climate-controlled glass enclosure. This protects the remains from Tehran's intense July heat and massive crowds while allowing supporters to view the flag-draped coffin. The coffin is symbolically marked with Khamenei's black turban, further underscoring his status as Supreme Leader.