US aircraft carrier struck by 4 ballistic missiles, says Iran

Iran 's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf after US and Israeli strikes killed the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . "The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles," the Guards said. It further warned that "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors."

Iran Statement by Revolutionary Guards In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards said strikes against "American-Zionist enemy targets" have entered a "new phase." "The powerful strikes of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the weary military body of the enemy have entered a new phase, and land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of terrorist aggressors," the statement, which was carried by local media, added.

Warning Iran launched strikes across the Gulf on Sunday Earlier, Iran launched strikes across the Gulf on Sunday, pledging to avenge the death of Khamenei and defying US President Donald Trump's threat to strike with unprecedented force. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian called Khamenei's assassination a "declaration of war against Muslims" and warned, "Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime."

Advertisement

Military Khamenei was killed in a large-scale operation The Israeli military said on Sunday that Khamenei was killed in a large-scale operation carried out by the Israeli air force. Calling Khamenei's death the first step, military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the opening strike eliminated 40 senior commanders, including Khamenei, in one minute in two different locations.

Advertisement