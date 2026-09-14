US airman shot down by Iran shares harrowing rescue story 

Despite these injuries, he managed to evade Iranian forces and reach a hiding spot on a 7,000-foot ridge with little more than a pistol, a communication device and a tracking beacon.

Soon after the crash, Iranian media announced a bounty for the capture of the two Americans and videso emerged on the internet of armed groups hunting for the downed crew.

CBS, citing military sources, said Iranian forces got close to within a few hundred meters of Bravo.