US airman shot down by Iran shares harrowing rescue story
What's the story
An American airman, identified only by the call sign "Bravo," has recounted the terrifying details of his rescue from Iran after his aircraft was shot down in April. In a 60 Minutes interview with CBS, he revealed that his parachute malfunctioned during free fall, causing him to suffer multiple injuries, including a broken back and a sprained ankle. "At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen," he said.
Airman
Iranian forces got to within hundred meters of Bravo
Despite these injuries, he managed to evade Iranian forces and reach a hiding spot on a 7,000-foot ridge with little more than a pistol, a communication device and a tracking beacon.
Soon after the crash, Iranian media announced a bounty for the capture of the two Americans and videso emerged on the internet of armed groups hunting for the downed crew.
CBS, citing military sources, said Iranian forces got close to within a few hundred meters of Bravo.
Rescue communication
Pilot was rescued after 50 hours
Once he reached a safe spot, "Bravo" managed to communicate his situation. His first message was "God is good," expressing relief and gratitude for his survival.
The pilot of the F-15 aircraft was rescued soon after the crash, but "Bravo" remained hidden for 50 hours before being found by elite American service members.
The rescue operation involved hundreds of military and intelligence personnel, including Army Delta Force and Navy SEAL Team Six operatives.
Tactical deception
CIA used deceptive tactics to mislead Iranian authorities
According to CBS, the CIA played a pivotal role, launching a multipronged campaign, which used deceptive tactics to mislead Iranian authorities, who had placed a bounty on Bravo.
To rescue him, American bombers and drones also hit Iran's Revolutionary Guard forces nearby, a declassified video of which was released on the broadcast.
Admiral Brad Cooper said they had about several hundred special operators in the air and about 3,000 to 5,000 supporting overall.
"It was an operation inside an operation."
Grateful survivor
'One of the greatest moments of my life'
The force arrived on two huge search and rescue planes and landed at a makeshift desert airfield. They then unloaded small "Little Bird" aircraft that could reach Bravo on the ridgeline many miles away.
The moment a pararescue jumper showed up on that ridgeline was one of the "greatest moments of my life," Bravo told CBS.
"And I don't know how to say it any more clearly than that."
Hiccups
US military blew up two damaged MC-130J planes
However, the rescue operation was not without hiccups.
The US military blew up two damaged MC-130J special operations transport planes that were poised to take the commandos and the rescued airman out.
But they were damaged at some point during the operation, leaving all 90 or more special operators stranded for a brief period.
After they were eventually rescued, the US opted to destroy the damaged aircraft to prevent them from coming into Iranian hands.
Interview
Other pilot refused interview
The interview was the first time the airman spoke out about the incident.
Both airmen initially voiced concerns about doing so, and military officials were similarly hesitant to divulge classified information about the rescue operation, three sources told CNN. The other pilot declined to participate.
Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell denied reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and political appointees pressured participation, emphasizing that the Department took great care to ensure "operational security, sources, and methods were protected."