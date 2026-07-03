US warns of assassination attempts on Iranian leaders: Report

Leadership strikes

Israel killed 2 Iranian leaders in early conflict stages

In the early stages of the conflict, Israel focused on targeting Iranian leadership, killing Ali Larijani and Kamal Kharazi. Both were seen as potential pragmatic leaders for negotiations with the United States. Despite US efforts for a peace deal, Israel has remained skeptical since the first ceasefire in April. The initial ceasefire received lukewarm support from Israeli officials amid fears that the US was rushing to end hostilities too soon.