US warns Gulf allies of possible Iran attack after midterms
What's the story
The United States has reportedly warned several Gulf Arab nations to brace for a "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. The warning was communicated through diplomatic and military channels, indicating that the US and Israel are gearing up for a new phase of heavy combat operations aimed at weakening Iran and pushing it toward negotiations, WSJ reported.
Military preparations
US military preparing for potential escalation
In preparation for this potential escalation, the US military is relocating a Patriot missile defense system from Texas to the region. Troops have also been moved from vulnerable bases, and munitions are being restocked.
Bomber aircraft and jet fighters are being prepared for possible strikes, the newspaper said, citing officials.
An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join around 20 other warships in the Middle East next month.
Strategic options
Trump considering post-election attack, but previously ruled out pre-midterms strike
The report said President Donald Trump has not made a final decision but is leaning toward a "large post-election attack" that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites.
He previously stated he wouldn't strike Iran before the midterms.
The White House has declined to comment on these military plans but reiterated that "President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."
Regional tensions
Israel also preparing for new attack on Iran
Israel has also prepared plans and targets for a new attack on Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is firmly in favor of renewed action, but sources told ABC News the decision for joint strikes is "only for Trump to decide."
An Israeli source did not rule out striking unilaterally but added Israel would still require the US's approval.
Iran has warned that any attack would be met with harsh strikes on economic and civilian targets across the region.