US and Iran reportedly give preliminary approval for Pakistan-Qatar plan
World
The US and Iran are reportedly giving preliminary approval to a new peace proposal put forward by Pakistan and Qatar.
The plan is designed to cool off tensions between the two countries by meeting some of their demands.
It includes secret International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of Iranian nuclear sites and could include a partial concession involving $6 billion in Iranian funds frozen in Qatar.
Asim Munir's Tehran visit supports talks
This breakthrough follows a key visit to Tehran by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, showing how serious Islamabad is about helping out in West Asia.
Even as recent fighting has made things tense again, Pakistan continues working behind the scenes to keep talks going and help both sides find common ground.