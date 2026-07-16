US approves $1.96B arms sale to Saudi Arabia
What's the story
The United States has approved a weapons sale worth an estimated $1.96 billion to Saudi Arabia. The deal, announced by the US State Department on Wednesday, is aimed at strengthening the Gulf kingdom's air defenses amid escalating regional tensions. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region," the department said.
Contract details
Principal contractor for the deal will be BAE Systems
The proposed sale includes up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and their warheads, which are designed to minimize collateral damage in close combat situations.
The principal contractor for this massive arms deal will be BAE Systems, based in Nashua, New Jersey.
"The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defence, and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces," the department release said.
Regional conflict
Arms deal comes amid renewed conflict with Yemen's Houthis
The arms deal comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is on the verge of renewed conflict with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis after the military group fired missiles at an airport in Abha, Saudi Arabia.
The attack came after the Yemeni government struck Sanaa airport to divert a flight carrying a Houthi delegation returning from the Iranian Supreme Leader's funeral.
The Houthis have blamed Riyadh for the attack.