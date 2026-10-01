US approves $1 billion APKWS sale to bolster UAE defense
The US has signed off on a $1 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), featuring up to 10,000 APKWS guidance kits.
These kits basically turn regular rockets into smart ones, helping the UAE defend against threats like drones more efficiently.
State Department: Sales boost Gulf defenses
According to the US State Department, this move will "The proposed sale will improve the United Arab Emirates's capability to meet current and future threats by developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability and improving interoperability with US forces," and make it easier for their forces to work with American troops.
The US also approved a separate $400 million deal for Kuwait focused on Patriot missile support.
Both deals show America's ongoing push to help its Gulf allies stay secure in a tense region.