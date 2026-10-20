US Army explores launching hundreds of balloons for European surveillance
World
The US Army is exploring the deployment of high-altitude balloons in Europe: launching hundreds of high-altitude balloons that could carry cameras and radar, to boost surveillance during conflicts.
These balloons will float above 60,000 feet and can even release drones for extra eyes in the sky or electronic warfare.
Backup communications and India developing airships
Besides spying, these balloons double as emergency communication links if satellites get knocked out, showing just how valuable the stratosphere is for modern defense.
Meanwhile, India is also joining the trend, developing its own airships for border watch, proof that stratospheric tech is becoming a global game-changer.