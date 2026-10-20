US bans DeepSeek AI for federal civilian agencies, China warns
The US just banned DeepSeek's AI tools from federal civilian agencies' use, saying they're worried about data security.
China isn't happy about it and has warned there could be pushback, criticizing the US for under the guise of national security and saying it had "ignored the broader landscape of China-US economic and trade relations," and would "closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests."
DeepSeek servers worry US officials
US officials are concerned that DeepSeek's servers in China might give Chinese authorities access to sensitive American data.
This is another sign of rising tech tensions between the two countries, even though leaders like Trump and Xi have tried to keep things civil.
With both sides placing new limits on each other's AI tech, expect this topic to heat up at global meetings soon.