US-blacklisted tanker crossed Hormuz with tracker on, Iran claims
What's the story
An Iranian Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), which is on a United States blacklist, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached Iranian shores, according to the Iranian consulate in Mumbai. "An Iranian VLCC supertanker, blacklisted by the U.S., sailed openly with its tracker on, crossed international waters and the Strait of Hormuz, and reached Iranian shores without concealment," the consulate shared on X. The supertanker is capable of carrying up to two million barrels of crude oil.
Blockade impact
US announces blockade on ships from Iranian ports
The development comes after the United States announced a blockade on ships from Iranian ports. On Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that the blockade had been fully implemented, halting most of Iran's economic activity within 36 hours. "In less than 36 hours since....blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted all economic trade going into and out of Iran," Adm. Brad Cooper said. CENTCOM also earlier claimed that no vessels had breached the blockade since its implementation.
Trade disruption
Some commercial traffic still passing through Strait of Hormuz
Despite the US blockade, reports suggest some commercial traffic is still passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a key chokepoint for global oil exports, with 20% of world oil exports and 80% of Iran's oil exports passing through it. CENTCOM clarified that while all Iranian ports are covered under the blockade, international waters remain open for non-Iranian related traffic.
Global reach
US forces can interdict vessels carrying cargo linked to Iran
In enforcing the blockade, US forces have the capability to interdict vessels carrying cargo linked to Iran almost anywhere in international waters. This is possible due to modern technology that allows enforcement of blockades at great distances, analysts say, per CNN. The Institute for the Study of War noted that the US blockade does not have a defined geographic boundary and can intercept vessels almost anywhere until they reach their final port.
Enforcement measures
CENTCOM has deployed over a dozen warships to enforce blockade
To enforce the blockade, CENTCOM has deployed over a dozen warships, more than 100 aircraft, and over 10,000 personnel. These include aircraft carriers with surveillance capabilities, amphibious assault ships carrying Marines and command centers, and destroyers with sensors and weaponry to intercept ships. Iran is believed to have retained several ballistic and anti-ship cruise missiles even after weeks of US aerial bombardment. But none are known to have struck any US vessels operating in the Arabian Sea.