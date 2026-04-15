US-blacklisted tanker crossed Hormuz with tracker on, Iran claims 

An Iranian Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), which is on a United States blacklist, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached Iranian shores, according to the Iranian consulate in Mumbai. "An Iranian VLCC supertanker, blacklisted by the U.S., sailed openly with its tracker on, crossed international waters and the Strait of Hormuz, and reached Iranian shores without concealment," the consulate shared on X. The supertanker is capable of carrying up to two million barrels of crude oil.

Blockade impact US announces blockade on ships from Iranian ports The development comes after the United States announced a blockade on ships from Iranian ports. On Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that the blockade had been fully implemented, halting most of Iran's economic activity within 36 hours. "In less than 36 hours since....blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted all economic trade going into and out of Iran," Adm. Brad Cooper said. CENTCOM also earlier claimed that no vessels had breached the blockade since its implementation.

Trade disruption Some commercial traffic still passing through Strait of Hormuz Despite the US blockade, reports suggest some commercial traffic is still passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a key chokepoint for global oil exports, with 20% of world oil exports and 80% of Iran's oil exports passing through it. CENTCOM clarified that while all Iranian ports are covered under the blockade, international waters remain open for non-Iranian related traffic.

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Global reach US forces can interdict vessels carrying cargo linked to Iran In enforcing the blockade, US forces have the capability to interdict vessels carrying cargo linked to Iran almost anywhere in international waters. This is possible due to modern technology that allows enforcement of blockades at great distances, analysts say, per CNN. The Institute for the Study of War noted that the US blockade does not have a defined geographic boundary and can intercept vessels almost anywhere until they reach their final port.

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