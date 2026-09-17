US blocks visa for Palestinian president attending UN meeting
What's the story
The United States has denied visas for a high-level Palestinian delegation, including President Mahmoud Abbas, to attend an annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations. This is the second consecutive year that such a denial has been issued. The State Department explained that the decision was based on the Palestinian Authority's (PA) failure to fulfill previous agreements to seek peace with Israel.
Reasoning disclosed
State Department's accusations against PA
The State Department accused the PA of continuing to pursue legal action against Israel at both the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court and for continued payments to families of prisoners convicted of attacks against Israelis.
"As a consequence of their failure to reform...and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace, the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials" in accordance with standing US law, it said.
Representation secured
Palestinian diplomats to represent Palestine at UNGA
The Palestinians will still be represented at the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly next week by their diplomats who are already accredited to the United Nations.
Abbas is expected to request permission to address the General Assembly virtually, as he did last year.
The decision comes as the Trump administration launches a campaign to dismantle the ICC, accusing it of trying to unfairly prosecute US and Israeli soldiers for alleged crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Gaza.
Obligations questioned
Legal complexities of visa denial
The visa denial has also raised questions about the United States's obligations as the host country of the United Nations.
Under the UN Headquarters Agreement, Washington is generally required to facilitate access for representatives of member states.
However, US law allows for visa denials on grounds such as security and foreign policy.