IAEA to remove nuclear material from secret Syrian site: Report

One of the sites under close watch by Israel is "Site 99," where nuclear material from the Al-Kibar reactor project was stored. The material, which includes yellowcake, could be used for a "dirty bomb," a conventional explosive device that disperses radioactive material to contaminate an area rather than produce a nuclear explosion.

After the Assad regime's fall, Israel bombed entrances to prevent access.

For over a year, Israel and the US discussed how to handle this site.