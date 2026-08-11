IAEA to remove nuclear material from secret Syrian site: Report
What's the story
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to remove nuclear material from a secret site in Syria. The deal was brokered by the Trump administration with both Syria and Israel, as per a report by Axios, which cited Israeli and US officials. This development comes after months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy and threats between the involved parties. The agreement marks a significant diplomatic achievement for Trump's administration in managing potential crises in the region.
Site details
Site under Israeli surveillance
One of the sites under close watch by Israel is "Site 99," where nuclear material from the Al-Kibar reactor project was stored. The material, which includes yellowcake, could be used for a "dirty bomb," a conventional explosive device that disperses radioactive material to contaminate an area rather than produce a nuclear explosion.
After the Assad regime's fall, Israel bombed entrances to prevent access.
For over a year, Israel and the US discussed how to handle this site.
Diplomatic efforts
Military action threat
Israel made it clear to the Trump administration that it wouldn't allow nuclear material to remain at Site 99. They even threatened further military action if their demands weren't met.
However, a US official clarified that while there were concerns, they never reached a point of imminent bombing.
The US has since established a productive relationship with Syria's post-Assad regime, which was crucial in resolving this issue peacefully.
Ongoing operation
Agreement signed 3 weeks ago
Recently, Israeli monitoring detected movements at Site 99 that raised suspicions of Syria trying to access the nuclear material. Fears were also raised about Turkey's potential involvement.
The Trump administration then involved the IAEA, leading to an agreement signed three weeks ago for the removal of nuclear material from Site 99.
Although work on this ongoing operation is still underway, US officials are optimistic about its completion before year's end.