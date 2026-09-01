US strikes Iran for second time in 2 days 

This new wave of strikes comes after the two traded attacks overnight into Monday, the first in over a month.

Iran fired missiles toward US military targets in Jordan and the UAE in retaliation for a US strike on Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island.

After the attack, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran was "not looking for war" but would "never sit still" either.

Iran "will give a decisive response to the aggressors" if attacked, he said.