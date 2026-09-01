US strikes Iran for second time in 2 days
What's the story
The United States military has launched fresh strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The action was taken in response to recent attempted attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said. "Today at 12pm ET, US forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran," CENTCOM announced on the X platform.
Recent escalations
US-Iran exchange of strikes
This new wave of strikes comes after the two traded attacks overnight into Monday, the first in over a month.
Iran fired missiles toward US military targets in Jordan and the UAE in retaliation for a US strike on Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island.
After the attack, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran was "not looking for war" but would "never sit still" either.
Iran "will give a decisive response to the aggressors" if attacked, he said.
Economic fallout
Global oil prices rise by nearly 3%
On Monday, President Donald Trump said US actions in Iran will be "very limited" following the flare-up in tensions this weekend.
"Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone," he said. "That doesn't mean we won't smack 'em. We'll see what happens."
The previous exchange of strikes sent global oil prices up by nearly 3% and pulled down US stock indexes.