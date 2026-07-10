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Home / News / World News / US rejects Iranian claims over control of Strait of Hormuz
US rejects Iranian claims over control of Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM issued a 'fact check' on July 9

US rejects Iranian claims over control of Strait of Hormuz

By Snehil Singh
Jul 10, 2026
01:22 pm
What's the story

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has publicly rejected Iranian claims over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The US military stated that Iran does not control or regulate shipping traffic through this vital global trade route. The statement was issued as a "fact check" on social media on July 9, countering claims made by Iranian state media and military leaders. CENTCOM stated on social media: "TRUTH: Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz."

Twitter Post

CENTCOM's assertion Iran does not control Hormuz

Military response

US airstrikes on Iranian military targets

The US statement comes after two nights of airstrikes on Iranian military targets. CENTCOM said it targeted around 170 sites, including radar systems and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vessels. These strikes were a response to drone and missile attacks by Iran on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington deemed a violation of an agreement between the two countries.

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Shipping route

US emphasizes safe passage for commercial vessels

In its statement, CENTCOM emphasized that the international community does not recognize Iran's right to control the Strait of Hormuz or impose transit rules. The US military also highlighted its efforts in ensuring safe passage for over 800 commercial vessels since early May. This includes around 380 million barrels of crude oil transported through this key shipping route.

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Ongoing tensions

Iran's response to US airstrikes

Despite US airstrikes, Iran continues to challenge commercial shipping. The IRGC has tried to turn back vessels using a temporary UN-backed route along Oman's coast. Tehran insists ships should use routes under its control in the northern part of the strait. In response to Western naval operations, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened a "powerful and swift response" and fired missiles at US-linked bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

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